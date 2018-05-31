Asda sacrifices profits in bid to stay competitive ahead of Sainsbury’s merger

Asda sacrificed its profits for a tentative turnaround in sales last year, as it struggled to hold on to its market share ahead of a mega-merger with Sainsbury’s.

Sales edged up 0.5% on a like-for-like basis in 2017, which compared with a 5.7% drop in 2016.

But operating profit slumped 13% to £735.4 million, which Asda said was due to a decision to cut prices. However, the retailer’s market share fell 0.3% to 15.4%.

Asda's chief executive Roger Burnley said: "During the year momentum returned, driven by a series of planned investments in lowering price, further improving quality and innovation in our own brand ranges and providing an even better shopping experience whether in store or online. Our customers have responded well to this strategy and the momentum of 2017 has continued into the first quarter of 2018."

“Our customers have responded well to this strategy and the momentum of 2017 has continued into the first quarter of 2018.” In the company’s strategic report, Asda’s finance chief Alex Russo said the business was facing a “challenging” consumer environment.

“The consumer environment continues to be challenging, with discretionary income marginally decreasing during the year,” Mr Russo said. “Customers remain cautious in their spending habits and we expect conditions to remain tough for our customers, with price being a key consideration.”

Over the year, the Walmart-owned retailer opened three superstores, five supermarkets and a centre for servicing online deliveries.

It remains on course to merge with Sainsbury’s in a £12 billion deal which will allow it to further invest in lower prices, although the tie-up still requires regulatory approval.

Sainsbury’s boss Mike Coupe has said the merger will produce £500 million in cost savings. Consumers have been promised cheaper everyday items, although it is not yet known where the price cuts will fall.

The Competition and Markets Authority is scrutinising the deal and it is expected that scores of stores will have to be offloaded as part of the competition review. Asda has also been axing jobs in the UK, announcing in January that 28 roles will go at its head office on top of 300 job losses revealed in September as part of a major cost-cutting drive.

Press Association