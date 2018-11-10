News World News

Saturday 10 November 2018

Artists and intellectuals call for a ‘European Republic’

The event is being organised by a group calling itself the European Balcony Project.

(PA)
(PA)

By Associated Press Reporters

Artists and intellectuals across Europe are calling for the founding of a continent-wide republic to replace its many nation states.

Activists planned to proclaim a “European Republic” in dozens of cities at 4pm on Saturday, almost exactly 100 years after the end of World War I.

The event is being organised by a group calling itself the European Balcony Project.

Its listed supporters include political scientists, philosophers and writers such as Austrian literature Nobel prize laureate Elfriede Jelinek.

A manifesto on the group’s website declares that “the sovereignty of states is hereby replaced by the sovereignty of citizens”.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News