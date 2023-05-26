Artist who sketches concerts from the crowd hopes to capture Taylor Swift show

Left, a sketch by Chris Lloyd of Sir Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour and, right, Mr Lloyd backstage with Sir Elton (@chrislloydart/PA)

By Aisling Grace, PA

A London-based sketch artist has said drawing concerts “changed my life” as he embarks on a mission to draw Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in New York City.