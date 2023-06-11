Army dog badly injured in Ukraine begins new role with Budapest police
Justin Spike
A Ukrainian army service dog given slim chances of survival after being injured in a rocket attack is embarking on a new career with police in neighbouring Hungary.
Latest World News
Trump delivers defiant speech after indictment in North Carolina
Army dog badly injured in Ukraine begins new role with Budapest police
Sunak urged to call snap election as Johnson ally predicts return for former British PM
Donald Trump blasts federal indictment as ‘ridiculous’ and ‘baseless’
Donald Trump: Texts and calls from Mar-a-Lago built the case against ex-president
As Ukraine begins to fight back, the cost is counted in lost lives and limbs
Boris Johnson’s narcissistic attempt to take democracy down with him must fail
Joy as children lost in the Amazon for 40 days are found alive
‘In the end, they’re not coming after me. They’re coming after you’ – Trump blasts federal indictment as 'baseless' in speech
Housing estate’s Pride march will ‘leave a legacy’ for future neighbours
Top Stories
Latest NewsMore
US Miami Heat mascot attends hospital after Conor McGregor punch during NBA stunt
Helicopter flies over market near Paris blowing the roofs of the stands
Trump delivers defiant speech after indictment in North Carolina
Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper announces birth of his daughter
Ian Bailey says he has yet to be contacted by gardaí in Sophie cold case review
Gardaí arrest man (60s) as part of an ongoing investigation into offence of deception in Co Mayo
Former LOI man gets national team call from Congo
Conor Hourihane makes a decision over his future after coaching move
Live | Munster Senior Hurling Final: Clare v Limerick
Army dog badly injured in Ukraine begins new role with Budapest police