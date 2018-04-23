Armenian PM resigns in face of protests

The surprise move, announced on Mr Sargysan’s website, followed 10 days of protests in the capital, Yerevan, against his appointment as prime minister as part of a transition to a new governmental system that reduces the powers of the presidency and bolsters those of the premier.

Critics saw the move as an attempt to stay in power by Mr Sargsyan, who served as president from 2008 until term limits forced him out in March. Armen Sarkisian, a former prime minister and ambassador to Britain, was elected in his place.