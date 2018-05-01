Armenia politicians reject opposition leader as PM

The chamber voted 45-55 on Mr Pashinian’s nomination after a nine-hour-long session on Tuesday.

The Armenian Constitution dictates that parliament will convene next week for another vote.

Thousands of opposition supporters spent the day rallying out the parliament building to support Mr Pashinian.

While addressing fellow politicians earlier in the day, Mr Pashinian warned that Armenia would be struck by a “political tsunami” if he were not appointed as prime minister.

The vote was called after Serzh Sargsyan, who led Armenia as president for 10 years and left office in early April because of term limits, stepped down amid the mass anti-government protests Mr Pashinian led.