Armed troops on streets of Zimbabwe’s capital amid election anger

Armed troops are on the streets of Zimbabwe’s capital to try to disperse hundreds of opposition protesters angry about alleged manipulation in the country’s election.

Smoke is rising in Harare from burning vehicles and trucks carrying security forces are circulating in the streets.

The opposition supporters had gathered outside the compound of the electoral commission and were met by riot police who fired tear gas.

Police block dozens of opposition party supporters from entering the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission offices (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)

Election observers from the European Union and United States warrned that presidential results should be released as soon as possible to avoid “volatility”.

Press Association