Armed man dead after police end siege on bus in Rio

An armed man who held dozens of people hostage on a bus in Rio de Janeiro and threatened to set it on fire has been killed by police after a four-hour standoff, officials said.

The man, armed with a gun and a knife, took 37 people hostage as the bus was on a busy bridge linking the suburb of Sao Goncalo to central Rio de Janeiro, before being shot dead by police, according to the Rio de Janeiro state governor.

Six hostages were released in the first few hours and police said they told authorities the man had poured petrol in the bus and threatened to set it on fire.

Officials said the man had identified himself as a policeman but they were not able to confirm it.

Armed police on the bridge (Leo Correa/AP)

Hans Moreno, one of the hostages, said on TV Globo that the man was not behaving in an aggressive way and was “very calm”.

The man had not made any particular demands and appeared to have “psychological problems”, a spokesman for the traffic police said on TV Globo.

Rio’s elite police force known as BOPE was in charge of the negotiations, and a sniper was placed nearby.

Traffic was blocked in both directions on the bridge, with hundreds of vehicles stuck in queues.

Sao Goncalo is a violent, impoverished suburb separated from Rio by Guanabara Bay. Many use the bridge to go to and from work.

