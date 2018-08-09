News World News

Thursday 9 August 2018

Argentina’s senate rejects bill to legalise abortion

The upper house voted by 38 to 31 to reject the measure passed by the lower house.

Demonstrators against decriminalising abortion gather outside Congress (Luisa Balaguer/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

Argentina’s Senate has rejected a bill to legalise abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy.

The issue has divided the homeland of Pope Francis.

Politicians debated for more than 15 hours and voted on Thursday 31 in favour to 38 against.

Protesters demonstrate in support of loosening the abortion law, left, and against abortion, right (Delfina Linares/AP)

Crowds of supporters and opponents of the measure braved the heavy rain to watch the debate on large screens set up outside Congress.

The lower house of Congress had already passed the measure and President Mauricio Macri had said that he would sign it.

Argentina currently allows the procedure only in cases of rape or risks to a woman’s health.

Press Association

