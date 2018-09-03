Argentina announces new taxes and cuts ministries amid economic turmoil

Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri has announced new taxes on exports and the elimination of several ministries in a bid to halt economic turmoil that has sent the peso to record lows.

Mr Macri said in a televised statement that he will also allocate more economic aid and strengthen food plans for Argentines who suffer from poverty and have been affected by skyrocketing inflation.

Journalists listen to a recorded message from Mauricio Macri as they wait for a news conference by Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

The changes come as Mr Macri attempts to cut the country’s deficit and calm markets.

The peso fell to an all-time low of 39.2 per US dollar last week.

Argentina has been forced to impose interest rate hikes and tighten the fiscal deficit target to try to stop the devaluation.

Press Association