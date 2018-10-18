News World News

Thursday 18 October 2018

Aretha Franklin remembered by Detroit’s basketball team at season opener

A microphone on court was left unattended before a recording of her singing the US national anthem was played.

Aretha Franklin (Ian West/PA)
By Associated Press Reporter

The Detroit Pistons honoured Aretha Franklin before their opening game of the basketball season by playing a recording of her singing the national anthem.

Former Pistons star Isiah Thomas spoke briefly, asking for a moment of silence for Franklin, who died in August.

After the moment of silence, and with no additional announcement, a recording of Franklin singing the anthem at the 2004 NBA Finals began playing while pictures scrolled on the scoreboard screen.

A microphone was left unattended at midcourt while the anthem played before the game with the Brooklyn Nets, won 103-100 by the Pistons.

Franklin, who died in August, began her music career as a gospel singer in a Detroit church.

