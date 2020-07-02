| 15.4°C Dublin

Are the Irish finally waking up from our American dream?

Our grá for the US goes back a long way but with the nation fragmenting under Trump - and deportation fears rising - Edaein O'Connell finds out if starting a new life with Uncle Sam still holds the same appeal

Career goals: Stephanie O'Quigley has lived in New York for four years Expand

It was a blistering August day when I rang my mother on a Greyhound bus somewhere outside Santa Cruz. It was my first time in America. My friend and I managed to latch on to the tail end of a west coast road trip. With us were a group of Irish girls who had been playing football in Chicago for the summer.

My mouth hadn't closed once in the seven days I had been there - I was in awe. On the call, my mother asked me if it was everything I hoped it would be. I replied: "It's better."

That was August 2016. Three months later, Donald Trump would be elected president. In the four years since, America's divisions have erupted with ferocious brutality. Those chasms have always been there, of course. Questions have always loomed over healthcare, racial prejudice, poverty and gun laws. They didn't just appear following George Floyd's death, nor did they only manifest after the Parkland school shootings. But they may have been easier for the casual observer to overlook.

