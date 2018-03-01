News World News

Thursday 1 March 2018

Arctic blast paralyses transport systems across Europe

Airports have been closed and cars have been stuck on major roads as the continent shivers in the grip of the Siberian weather front.

A pedestrian walks on the Alexandre III bridge after overnight snowfalls, in Paris (AP)
A pedestrian walks on the Alexandre III bridge after overnight snowfalls, in Paris (AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

Exceptional snow and wind has forced airports to close in Switzerland and France and stranded several hundred drivers in their cars as a Siberian cold snap stretches across Europe.

Geneva’s airport closed after the Swiss city was hit with 5in of snow over a three-hour period in the early morning.

ipanews_183eabff-6858-4bb8-ae71-984e687d188d_embedded235281230
Venice’s St Mark’s Square (AP)

The airport’s website said passengers should stay away for the time being and check with their airlines to see if their flights are still scheduled. Airport spokesman Sebastien Leprat said tricky weather conditions across Europe could cause extended delays.

Several deaths have been attributed to the unusually cold late-winter weather across Europe.

ipanews_183eabff-6858-4bb8-ae71-984e687d188d_embedded235280388
Sylvain rides his snowboard on a snow-covered street in Lausanne, Switzerland (AP)

Airports in the southern French cities of Montpellier and the Atlantic beach resort of Biarritz were also affected by the bad weather.

About 2,000 cars were blocked on highways in the Herault region of southern France, where snow – and snowploughs – are extremely rare.

Snow blanketed Paris and the surrounding region, and authorities urged Paris commuters to leave their cars at home because of dangerous conditions.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News