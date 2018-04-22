Archaeologists find bust of Roman emperor in Egypt

The Antiquities Ministry said the head was found in the Temple of Kom Ombo during work to protect the site from groundwater.

It said archaeologists have also unearthed artefacts belonging to a shrine for the god Osiris-Ptah-Neb inside the ancient temple of Karnak in the city of Luxor.

It says the new discoveries include parts of a stone panel depicting a ram and a goose — symbols of the ancient Egyptian god Amun — on an offering table.