Archaeologists discover ‘massive’ ancient building in Egypt

Egypt says archaeologists have discovered a “massive” ancient building in the town of Mit Rahina, 12 miles south of Cairo.

The Antiquities Ministry said archaeologists also uncovered an attached building that includes a large Roman bath and a chamber apparently used for religious rituals.

A large Roman bath and a chamber likely to have been used for religious rituals (Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities/AP)

Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the building is probably part of the residential block of the area, which was the ancient Egyptian capital of Memphis.

Memphis, founded around 3100 BC, was home to Menes, the king who united Upper and Lower Egypt.

A basin uncovered at the site in Mit Rahina (Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities/AP)

Egypt hopes such discoveries will spur tourism, partially driven by antiquities sightseeing, which was hit hard by political turmoil following the 2011 uprising.

Press Association