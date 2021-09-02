Arch Trump critic Liz Cheney promoted to investigate Capitol insurrection

Republican representative Liz Cheney has been promoted by Democrats to be vice chairwoman of a committee investigating the January 6 Capitol insurrection.

This places her in a leadership spot on the panel as some members of the Republican caucus are threatening to oust her for participating.

Ms Cheney, a fierce critic of former president Donald Trump, has remained defiant amid the criticism from her own party.

We owe it to the American people to investigate everything that led up to and transpired on January 6. We will not be deterred by threats or attempted obstruction and we will not rest until our task is complete Liz Cheney

She insists Congress must probe the Capitol attack, in which hundreds of Trump supporters violently pushed past police, broke into the building and interrupted the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.

“We owe it to the American people to investigate everything that led up to, and transpired on January 6,” Ms Cheney said in a statement as Democrats announced her promotion. “We will not be deterred by threats or attempted obstruction and we will not rest until our task is complete.”

Her appointment comes amid an effort by some Republicans to oust her and Adam Kinzinger from the Republican conference because they accepted their appointments to the panel from House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi.

A draft letter by Arizona representative Andy Biggs to House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy obtained by the Associated Press calls Ms Cheney and Mr Kinzinger “two spies for the Democrats” who Republicans cannot trust to attend their private meetings.

Ms Cheney, who was removed from her position as Republican conference chairwoman earlier this year, has been undeterred by the criticism. The daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney has formed the unlikely alliance with Ms Pelosi in what she has framed as an existential fight for the party and for democracy itself.

“Every member of this committee is dedicated to conducting a non-partisan, professional and thorough investigation of all the relevant facts regarding January 6 and the threat to our constitution we faced that day,” she said in the statement.

“I have accepted the position of vice chair of the committee to assure that we achieve that goal.”

As the committee has met privately, Ms Cheney has worked closely with Democrats in determining the direction of the investigation.

The committee’s chairman, Mississippi representative Bennie Thompson, said in the statement announcing Ms Cheney’s appointment that Democrats are “fortunate to have a partner of such strength and courage” and that her insights have shaped the early work of the panel.

Ms Cheney “has demonstrated again and again her commitment to getting answers about January 6, ensuring accountability and doing whatever it takes to protect democracy for the American people”, Mr Thompson said.

The vice chair position, usually reserved for a member of the Democratic majority, gives Ms Cheney a leading role on the panel after Mr McCarthy decided not to appoint any of his members to the committee.

He pulled all five Republicans he had chosen after Ms Pelosi rejected two of them, and he has criticised Ms Cheney and Mr Kinzinger for participating at her request.

The committee’s work is just beginning and could last months or years.