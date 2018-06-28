News World News

Thursday 28 June 2018

Apple and Samsung settle seven-year battle over smartphone design

The lengthy dispute went all the way to the US Supreme Court.

Terms of the settlement have not been disclosed (PA)
By Associated Press Reporter

Apple and Samsung have finally settled a seven-year battle over smartphones that went all the way to the US Supreme Court.

The bitter rivals notified US District Court Judge Lucy Koh of the truce in a notice filed on Wednesday.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

The resolution comes a month after a jury concluded Samsung owed Apple 539 million dollars (£400 million) for copying some of the iPhone’s innovations in some of Samsung’s competing products.

The verdict was reached after the US Supreme Court issued a 2016 ruling that determined a portion of earlier damages awarded to Apple needed to be re-examined.

Apple had been seeking more than one billion dollars (£760 million) in the latest trial while Samsung argued it should only pay 28 million dollars (£20 million).

Press Association

