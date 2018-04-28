News World News

Saturday 28 April 2018

Apology after ‘indecent’ images of women shown at Saudi Arabia wrestling event

Viewers said the broadcast of World Wrestling Entertainment’s Greatest Royal Rumble was cut off as the film played.

Fans at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. (Amr Nabil/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

Sport officials in Saudi Arabia have apologised after images of scantily clad women appeared on big screens during a world wrestling event that allowed women and children for the first time.

The Saudi General Sports Authority apologised in an online statement on Saturday.

Viewers said the broadcast of the Greatest Royal Rumble put on by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) was cut off for a few moments as the images played.

The authority said there were shots of women who were “indecent”.

It also said it will not show matches involving female wrestlers.

Fans watch the WWE event in Jeddah (Amr Nabil/AP)

Friday night’s event featured WWE star John Cena and others.

It came as the ultra-conservative kingdom is gradually loosening restrictions on public entertainment.

Press Association

