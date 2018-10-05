Anti-sexual violence campaigners win Nobel Peace Prize

The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to a Congolese doctor and a Yazidi former captive of Islamic State for their work to highlight and eliminate the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war.

Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad “have made a crucial contribution to focusing attention on, and combating, such war crimes”, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said in its announcement.

“Denis Mukwege is the helper who has devoted his life to defending these victims. Nadia Murad is the witness who tells of the abuses perpetrated against herself and others,” it added.

Denis Mukwege’s basic principle is that “justice is everyone’s business”. The 2018 Peace Laureate is the foremost, most unifying symbol, both nationally and internationally, of the struggle to end sexual violence in war and armed conflicts. @DenisMukwege#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/KSzecKSkUc — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2018

Mr Mukwege has treated thousands of women in Congo, many of whom were victims of gang rape.

Armed men tried to kill him in 2012, forcing him to temporarily leave the country.

Ms Murad is one of an estimated 3,000 Yazidi girls and women who were victims of rape and other abuses by the IS army.

She managed to escape after three months and chose to speak about her experiences.

Following her escape from IS, Peace Laureate Nadia Murad chose to speak openly about what she had suffered. In 2016, at the age of just 23, she was named the UN’s first Goodwill Ambassador for the Dignity of Survivors of Human Trafficking. @NadiaMuradBasee#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/wgEjOxRHS9 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2018

At the age of 23, she was named the UN’s first goodwill ambassador for the dignity of survivors of human trafficking.

The 2018 prize is worth nine million Swedish kronor (£760,000).

Last year’s Nobel Peace Prize winner was the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons.

The head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee said this year’s winners were chosen to draw attention to the fact that “women are … actually used as weapons of war”.

Berit Reiss-Andersen, left, announces the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo (Terje Pedersen/NTB Scanpix via AP)

Berit Reiss-Andersen said after announcing the prize that both laureates had put their personal security at stake as activists on the issue.

Oyvind Sternersen, a Nobel historian, said: “This is a Nobel bullseye; recognising victims of war has a long history in the peace prize.”

