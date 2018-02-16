News World News

Saturday 17 February 2018

Anti-fascist protesters clash with police in Bologna

Four students and a police officer were injured.

Clashes between police and protesters in Bologna, Italy (Giorgio Benvenuti/ANSA via AP)
Clashes between police and protesters in Bologna, Italy (Giorgio Benvenuti/ANSA via AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

Italian police have turned water cannon on anti-fascist protesters who were trying to disrupt a planned campaign appearance by the head of the neo-fascist Forza Nuova in Bologna.

Clashes broke out on Friday afternoon when police intervened to prevent anti-fascist demonstrators from occupying a square in the traditionally left-wing city of Bologna where the Forza Nuova leader was scheduled to speak.

ipanews_4fb03a48-67c3-45a6-9056-80ff727dd96c_embedded235022710
Clashes in Bologna (Giorgio Benvenuti/ANSA via AP)

The news agency ANSA said four students and one police officer were injured.

The protests come amid fears of a revival of neo-fascist sentiment ahead of Italy’s national election on March 4.

ipanews_4fb03a48-67c3-45a6-9056-80ff727dd96c_embedded235022822
Forza Nuova leader Roberto Fiore arrives to speak (Giorgio Benvenuti/ANSA via AP)

Pierluigi Bersani, a former government minister who is running for a small left-wing party, joined the demonstration, saying the way to fight “regurgitated fascists and terroristic phenomenon” is to “go into the streets, and go there together”.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News