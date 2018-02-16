Anti-fascist protesters clash with police in Bologna

Clashes broke out on Friday afternoon when police intervened to prevent anti-fascist demonstrators from occupying a square in the traditionally left-wing city of Bologna where the Forza Nuova leader was scheduled to speak.

Clashes in Bologna (Giorgio Benvenuti/ANSA via AP)

The news agency ANSA said four students and one police officer were injured.

The protests come amid fears of a revival of neo-fascist sentiment ahead of Italy’s national election on March 4.