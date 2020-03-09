Another former candidate endorses Joe Biden for Democratic nomination

Former Democratic presidential candidate Senator Cory Booker has endorsed former vice president Joe Biden.

Mr Booker announced on Twitter that Mr Biden will “restore honour to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges”.

Mr Booker ended his own presidential bid in January, pledging to do “everything in my power to elect the eventual Democratic nominee for president”.

The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose.@JoeBiden wonât only win - heâll

show there's more that unites us than divides us.



Heâll restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges.



Thatâs why Iâm proud to endorse Joe. pic.twitter.com/RcsnZs5mfQ — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 9, 2020

Mr Booker, a New Jersey politician, planned to appear with Biden in Detroit and Flint, Michigan later on Monday, according to a Biden aide.

His decision follows recent Mr Biden endorsements by several failed Democratic presidential candidates, including Senator Kamala Harris of California and former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick.

Former Biden rivals Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Beto O’Rourke, Mike Bloomberg, Tim Ryan and John Delaney have also endorsed him.

PA Media