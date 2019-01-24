Another Democrat enters race for party’s presidential nomination

Another Democrat has entered the race for the party’s nomination to run for the US presidency.

Another Democrat has entered the race for the party’s nomination to run for the US presidency.

US Representative Tulsi Gabbard, who represents a constituency in Hawaii, is formally launching her campaign for the White House.

The 37-year-old on Thursday announced she would seek the nation’s highest office with a video posted on her website.

We are being torn apart, with divisions that seem too deep to heal. But when we are united in the spirit of love, there is no challenge we cannot overcome. Join me in building a movement for peace to create a bright future for all. https://t.co/NmMa4BpqOW pic.twitter.com/PGd9FHUxwS — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) January 24, 2019

She joins a growing field of Democrats seeking their party’s nomination to square up to Republican incumbent, Donald Trump.

US Housing Secretary Julian Castro recently announced a bid, and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Senator Kamala Harris of California say they are running.

Many Democrats are vying for the right to face Donald Trump in the 2020 election (Niall Carson/PA)

Ms Gabbard has represented suburban Honolulu and rural Hawaii in the US House since 2013.

She is a combat veteran who served in Iraq and Kuwait with the Hawaii National Guard.

She was an early supporter of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders during the last presidential campaign.

Press Association