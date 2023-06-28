Animals enjoy rainbow-themed ice lollies to celebrate Pride at London Zoo

Lemurs, squirrel monkeys and gorillas cool off with rainbow-themed ice lollies to celebrate Pride at London Zoo. Refreshing fruit tea ice-lollies made for animals at London Zoo to help them keep cool in the heatwave have been given a rainbow twist this week – as the iconic zoo counts down to their Zoo Nights Pride celebrations this Friday evening. Keepers treated the conservation zoo’s troop of Critically Endangered Western lowland gorillas to a taste of the rainbow with a giant layered ice lolly flavoured with different fruit teas. Silverback Kiburi, who joined the conservation zoo last year as part of the breeding programme for the Critically Endangered species, wasted no time tucking into the cabbage green layer of his ice lolly as the rest of the troop bathed in the summer sun. Meanwhile, London Zoo’s Endangered ring-tailed lemurs licked and picked at their frozen heart-shaped treats as the squirrel monkeys swung from tree to tree to retrieve the peas, sweetcorn and beetroot encased within their multi-coloured lollies. Credit: ZSL London Zoo.