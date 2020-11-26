Angry Trump vows to stage rally in battleground state of Georgia

Donald Trump has renewed baseless claims that “massive fraud” and crooked officials in battleground states led to his election defeat, and said he will go to Georgia to rally supporters ahead of two Senate run-off elections.

“This has a long way to go,” he said on Thanksgiving evening, despite the fact that president-elect Joe Biden won the election. “This election was a fraud. It was a rigged election.”

Mr Trump spoke to reporters at the White House after speaking with US military leaders overseas.

After his conversation, he took questions for the first time since election day and angrily denounced officials in Georgia and Pennsylvania, two key swing states that helped give Mr Biden the win, as “enemies of the state” and claimed they were culprits in vote fraud.

State officials and international observers have repeatedly said no evidence of mass fraud exists and Mr Trump’s campaign has repeatedly failed in court.

He said he would hold a rally with thousands of supporters in Georgia on Saturday to support a pair of Republican candidates — David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler — whose run-off elections on January 5 will determine which party controls the Senate.

PA Media