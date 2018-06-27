Anger over botched St George artwork restoration in Spain
A sculpture of St George at the San Miguel de Estella church in the northern Navarra province was repainted in gaudy colours.
Spanish art conservationists are outraged over what they say is yet another botched restoration of a historic work.
The latest amateur effort to earn the disapproval of the Spanish Association of Conservator-Restorers is the restoration of a church’s 16th-century wooden sculpture of St George on horseback.
The figure at the San Miguel de Estella church in the northern Navarra province was recently repainted in gaudy colours by a local craftsman, instead of being properly cleaned by a professional conservationist.
The national restorers’ association’s president, Fernando Carrera, said the sculpture “has been turned into a toy”.
The association’s website lists other “well-intentioned mistakes”, including a fresco restoration in 2012 that went viral after it transformed a century-old depiction of Christ into an image resembling a monkey.
Press Association