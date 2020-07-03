| 15.2°C Dublin

Angela Merkel wears mask at appearance before German politicians

The German chancellor had been criticised for failing to follow official advice.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel adjusts her face mask (Michael Sohn/AP) Expand

Close

German Chancellor Angela Merkel adjusts her face mask (Michael Sohn/AP)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel adjusts her face mask (Michael Sohn/AP)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel adjusts her face mask (Michael Sohn/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has started making official appearances wearing a mask.

She had been criticised for never having been pictured wearing one despite it being part of the government’s official guidance in the fight to slow the spread of Covid-19.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wears a face mask as she arrives for a meeting of the upper house of the German legislative (Michael Sohn/AP) Expand

Close

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wears a face mask as she arrives for a meeting of the upper house of the German legislative (Michael Sohn/AP)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wears a face mask as she arrives for a meeting of the upper house of the German legislative (Michael Sohn/AP)

AP/PA Images

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wears a face mask as she arrives for a meeting of the upper house of the German legislative (Michael Sohn/AP)

Mrs Merkel appeared in the upper house of parliament on Friday wearing a black mask sporting the logo of Germany’s European Union presidency.

The new look came after Mrs Merkel on Monday responded defensively when she was asked by a reporter why she never had been seen wearing a mask.

PA Media