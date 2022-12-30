Andrew Tate: who is the controversial social media influencer?

Andrew Tate has hit headlines across the world after his arrest in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group.

The British-American internet personality (36) is banned from many social media platforms for misogynistic comments and hate speech.

Tate and his brother Tristan were detained alongside two Romanian suspects, prosecutors said after raiding their properties in Bucharest.

Who is Andrew Tate?

The former professional kickboxer rose to fame in 2016 when he was removed from TV show Big Brother over a video which appeared to depict him attacking a woman.

Mr Tate said the controversial video had been edited, calling it "a total lie trying to make me look bad".

He is the founder of Hustler’s University, an online “academy” where members pay a monthly membership fee in exchange for advice on how to make a passive income from several online industries.

How popular is he?

Mr Tate has been banned from YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

He first joined Twitter in 2011 but was banned in 2017 for violating its terms of service with tweets he wrote about violence against women.

His account was reinstated in November 2022 after Twitter’s policy changed under Elon Musk, which promotes “freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach”.

On Instagram, Tate had 4.7 million followers at the time his account was removed.

What are the controversies surrounding him?

In 2016, Tate was removed from the 17th season of Big Brother after a video surfaced showing him hitting a woman with a belt. In a statement, Tate said the actions in the video were consensual.

Tate has been the subject of much criticism in recent months, primarily for his views on women, which have been denounced as misogynistic.

In one video in which he is seen discussing feminism, Tate said women should “shut the f*** up, have kids, sit at home, be quiet and make coffee”.

Some of his most viral videos involve him expressing opinions such as “women can’t drive”, that men can cheat but women can’t, and that 18-year-old women are “more attractive than 25-year-olds because they’ve been through less d***”.

On YouTube, some of his most popular videos have had millions of views.

In one video, during which he was interviewed by another YouTuber, he said he was "absolutely a misogynist", adding: "I'm a realist and when you're a realist you're sexist. There's no way you can be rooted in reality and not be sexist."

Later in the same video he called women "intrinsically lazy" and said there was "no such thing as an independent female".

In another video, Mr Tate says: "If I have responsibility over her, then I must have a degree of authority."

He added: "You can't be responsible for a dog if it doesn't obey you."

Tate has also said women are partially responsible for being raped and that they belong to men.

Did Greta Thunberg and pizza boxes result in his arrest?

After Tate tagged environmentalist Greta Thunberg in a tweet boasting about his 33 fuel-guzzling cars, and asking for her email address so he could send her full details, Thunberg shot back with: “Yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldi***energy@getalife.com.”

The exchange quickly went viral, with Ms Thunberg’s post garnering millions of likes, and inspired a number of trending topics.

Mr Tate hit back by sharing a response video, telling Ms Thunberg, a Nobel Prize nominee and TIME person of the year, to “get a life”.

In the video, Mr Tate smoked a cigar in a robe and a person off-camera gave him a stack of pizza boxes from the Romanian pizza chain, Jerry’s Pizza – which it is speculated may have alerted local police to his location in the country.

During the video, Tate tried to joke about refusing to recycle the boxes to taunt Thunberg.

But it seems she had the last word on the matter, saying: “This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes.”