Zoos get romantic with animal-themed Valentine’s Day pun battle
‘Without you I have no porpoise…’
Zoos have been getting into the Valentine’s Day spirit – with a romantic animal-themed pun battle.
Using the hashtag #VDayPunOff, zoos, wildlife parks, animals charities and more have been finding unique ways to express their love.
May our love never tapir off. ❤️ #VDayPunOff pic.twitter.com/2erJl5qWyX— San Diego Zoo (@sandiegozoo) February 14, 2019
Don’t let today go to waste, tell that special someone you’ve Bin Chicken them out all year. #VDayPunOff pic.twitter.com/PEiIZ350BQ— Taronga Zoo (@tarongazoo) February 13, 2019
Single? Owl take you out. #VDayPunOff@tarongazoo @WellingtonZoo @aucklandzoo @HallsGapZoo @Dreamworld_DWF @CentParklands @WWF_Australia @NationalZoo @national_zoo @PerthZoo @TheSydneyZoo @ZoosVictoria @sandiegozoo @RBGSydney @melbaquarium @Sydney_Aquarium pic.twitter.com/QnK5uX9mH4— WWF-New Zealand (@WWFNewZealand) February 14, 2019
We really love your purrsonality but we prefer speed dating. ❤️ #VDayPunOff @tarongazoo @aucklandzoo @PerthZoo @MelbourneZoo @ZoosVictoria @WWF_Australia pic.twitter.com/qYjHzxOfDx— San Diego Zoo (@sandiegozoo) February 13, 2019
We'd be lion if we said we wouldn't swipe right for you... #VDayPunOff pic.twitter.com/CRWDyO7vXT— WWF_Australia (@WWF_Australia) February 13, 2019
From bats to dingoes, owls to tapirs – no animal was safe from the landslide of puns.
OK, OK - we'll give you a chance... just dingo breaking our heart! #VDayPunOff pic.twitter.com/v0W4wiyE54— Taronga Zoo (@tarongazoo) February 14, 2019
How could we - we're batty about you! #VDayPunOff pic.twitter.com/BdQqRCo5GQ— Centennial Parklands (@CentParklands) February 14, 2019
It all started to get a bit risque at one point.
Talk birdy to me 🐦🤭#vdaypunoff@tarongazoo @WellingtonZoo @aucklandzoo @HallsGapZoo @Dreamworld_DWF @CentParklands @WWF_Australia @WWFNewZealand @NationalZoo @national_zoo @PerthZoo @TheSydneyZoo @ZoosVictoria @sandiegozoo @RBGSydney @melbaquarium @Sydney_Aquarium pic.twitter.com/ZlWeDlbqR9— Zoo & Aquarium Assn (@ZooAquariumAssn) February 14, 2019
Stop, you're making me Tawny 😏 @ZooAquariumAssn #VDayPunOff pic.twitter.com/uaDMykHSK7— Taronga Zoo (@tarongazoo) February 14, 2019
And Wellington Zoo very much went the direct route.
Let's get straight to the point... anyone fancy a shag? 🤭#VDayPunOff pic.twitter.com/QwQCEhtjY7— Wellington Zoo (@WellingtonZoo) February 14, 2019
As the puns kept coming, they started to get ever more tortuous.
Rhino someone who really likes you (it's me) 🦏❤️️ #VDayPunOff pic.twitter.com/LEvxpIYORc— WWF_Australia (@WWF_Australia) February 14, 2019
We'd get on Tinder or Bumble, but our Marmoset not to talk to strangers. #VDayPunOff@NationalZoo @WWF_Australia @PerthZoo @ZoosSA @ZoosVictoria @WellingtonZoo @aucklandzoo @sandiegozoo @ZooAquariumAssn @WWFNewZealand @Sydney_Aquarium @RBGSydney @MelbourneZoo pic.twitter.com/EP5AAKANz8— Taronga Zoo (@tarongazoo) February 14, 2019
But they remained oddly touching.
Without you I have no porpoise #VDayPunOff pic.twitter.com/UrKxEGxaxy— WWF_Australia (@WWF_Australia) February 14, 2019
All animal-themed organisations should support each other.
So glad we can support each other on this day, because you know what they say... love is a cattlefield. #VDayPunOff @tarongazoo @WWFNewZealand @AustraliaZoo @ZoosSA @RBGSydney @WellingtonZoo @WAParksWildlife @Sydney_Aquarium @ZoosVictoria @aucklandzoo @national_zoo @PerthZoo pic.twitter.com/BGfUE8SGrC— WWF_Australia (@WWF_Australia) February 14, 2019
But really, there are only so many puns anyone can reasonably take.
Alpaca my bags 😏 @WWFNewZealand #VDayPunOff pic.twitter.com/JWOjpquAmX— Taronga Zoo (@tarongazoo) February 14, 2019
Happy Valentine’s Day everyone.
Press Association