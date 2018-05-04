Zoos around the world are celebrating Star Wars Day and the photos are adorable
So many zoo animals named after Star Wars characters!
May the fourth marks a special day for film fans – Star Wars Day. Zoos in the US and UK have shared photos of their animals celebrating the occasion.
Manatee twins Millennium and Falcon at Columbus Zoo enjoyed the festivities.
#MaytheFourth be with you! Celebrate #StarWarsDay with #manatee twins Millennium and Falcon. 🌊🐄 #Maythe4th pic.twitter.com/q5JBOfBW82— Columbus Zoo (@ColumbusZoo) May 4, 2018
Luke the Lion was given a bloodsicle lightsaber to fight the dark side with.
Our lion Luke and a bloodsicle #lightsaber #DarthMaul #MayThe4thBeWithYou #MayTheFourthBeWithYou #MayTheFourthhttps://t.co/BPTn11Hegk pic.twitter.com/3LQhOgH1dF— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) May 4, 2018
Edinburgh Zoo also got in on the frozen snack idea by creating an ice millennium falcon and lightsabers.
Far from the twin suns of Tatooine, the force is strong with our two Sun(Bear)s! Brothers Somnang & Rotana enjoyed an ice millennium falcon and lightsabers to celebrate #StarWarsDay https://t.co/dlKGTUyF2R #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/jd25FW1jFr— Edinburgh Zoo (@EdinburghZoo) May 4, 2018
Cincinnati Zoo somehow persuaded one of its otters to hold a lightsaber.
May the 4th be with you! #MayThe4thBeWithYou #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/9ZZl6MiNhE— Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) May 4, 2018
Los Angeles Zoo shared this adorable photo of a chimp looking quite like Yoda.
#MayTheFourthBeWithYou 🌌 #StarWarsDay #Jedi pic.twitter.com/W98cRROTdo— Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens (@LAZoo) May 4, 2018
Chewy and Vader the bush dogs showed their appreciation for Star Wars Day with a family photo.
Chewy and Vader, our bush dogs, would like to wish everyone a happy #StarWarsDay! #Maythe4th be with you. pic.twitter.com/hZaip6voUu— San Antonio Zoo and Zoo School🦏 (@SanAntonioZoo) May 4, 2018
Who knew so many zoo animals were named after Star Wars characters?
It was a busy day for social media managers of zoo accounts across the galaxy, but Yorkshire Wildlife Park was having none of it.
Oh, #StarWarsDay. If you listen carefully, you'll hear one of the great natural phenomena of mankind - thousands of Social Media Managers simultaneously trying to think of puns 🤔— Yorkshire Wildlife Park 🐅🐆🦓🦏🦒 (@YorkshireWP) May 4, 2018
Well, we couldn't think of any - so here's a photo of two Ostriches. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/6WMtT5VMlE
May the fourth be with you all, and these lovely animals.
Press Association