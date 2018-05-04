Zoos around the world are celebrating Star Wars Day and the photos are adorable

Independent.ie

May the fourth marks a special day for film fans – Star Wars Day. Zoos in the US and UK have shared photos of their animals celebrating the occasion.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/zoos-around-the-world-are-celebrating-star-wars-day-and-the-photos-are-adorable-36875060.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36875052.ece/3e3c4/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_eabfd76f-e2ae-46f5-8fe4-e5ed50be9766_1