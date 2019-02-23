If your main problem with the Oscars is that they don’t feature enough aquatic animals, you could be in luck.

Zoos are handing out their own watery Oscars in the Aquademy Awards

Zoos and aquariums have been dishing out their own watery gongs in the puntastically named Aquademy Awards.

It’s here! The moment you’ve all been waiting for! It’s time to sealebrate this year’s nominees for the #AquademyAwards!! 📽🌊🏆 pic.twitter.com/64FPg1fNzm — Monterey Bay Aquarium (@MontereyAq) February 22, 2019

The nominees got their best penguin suits on, ready for action.

Ladies & gentlemen, put your hands together for your host of the 91st #AquademyAwards. 👏🐧 #BornInATux #RedCarpetReady pic.twitter.com/ptnXPyqseG — San Diego Zoo (@sandiegozoo) February 22, 2019

So what awards were on offer and which animals came away lucky?

Well, it was a good night all round for otters.

This one is an om-nom-nomination for Best Animottered Short for “Harry Otter.” #AquademyAwards pic.twitter.com/bdvmsSNY8n — Houston Zoo (@houstonzoo) February 22, 2019

Ziggy is thrilled to be nominated for 'Best Original Shorey' in the Academy favorite, "The Shape of Otter." #AquademyAwards #Otters pic.twitter.com/ErIvFqyUsU — Woodland Park Zoo (@woodlandparkzoo) February 22, 2019

#AquademyAwards: One of the most groundbreaking nominees for Best Animottered Short this year: “The Shape of Otter” pic.twitter.com/NRt0YcRuTA — Santa Barbara Zoo (@SantaBarbaraZoo) February 22, 2019

The Aquademy Award for Best Animottered Short has several great nominees including the Asian small-clawed otter pups named Ariel, Sebastian, Pearl, Scuttle and Eric for their rendition of “Hello from the Otter Slide!” #AquademyAwards pic.twitter.com/1QYDgGcXpk — Columbus Zoo (@ColumbusZoo) February 22, 2019

Over in San Diego, Tony the Hippo had the widest grin in California as he bagged a couple of nods.

This next category had a TON of competition, but Tony the Hippo emerged as Best Actor in a Romantic Role.🌹🦛 #AquademyAwards pic.twitter.com/a123M2cTXg — San Diego Zoo (@sandiegozoo) February 22, 2019

Nominated for Best Emerging Actor is Tony the Hippo! 👏 #AquademyAwards pic.twitter.com/4aP5nhSQGs — San Diego Zoo (@sandiegozoo) February 22, 2019

In the technical categories the jellyfish were always going to be strong favourites.

We are doing our part to get you Oscar ready. And the winner for best Visual Effects..... Moon Jellies! #AquademyAwards pic.twitter.com/S2zrtiMv2i — Milwaukee County Zoo (@MilwaukeeCoZoo) February 22, 2019

There were no awards for cinematography, but there was one for swimatography.

Forget the #Oscars — meet our nominees for the 2019 #AquademyAwards!



In the Best Swimatography category, we nominate our dogfish sharks for "Zero Shark Thirty." pic.twitter.com/wgnBPcD2BT — Indianapolis Zoo (@IndianapolisZoo) February 22, 2019

Hair and make-up did not go ignored.

The nominee for #BestMakeup is Freckles in "Some Like It Dot” #AquademyAwards pic.twitter.com/27seGkiYXj — San Francisco Zoo (@sfzoo) February 22, 2019

The outstanding popular film category didn’t make it into the Oscars, but in the Aquademy Awards there was recognition for the best chick flick.

Nominee for "Best Chick Flick": Bebe flamingo in "A Floof is b̶o̶r̶n̶ Hatched" 🐣#AquademyAwards pic.twitter.com/8H1AgbLqZ1 — San Diego Zoo Safari Park (@sdzsafaripark) February 22, 2019

But of course the biggest awards are always left until last, like this very worthy winner for best quacktor.

Mandarin duck’s performance in “Lost in Migration” was wonderfowl. He’s our pick for Best Quacktor. #AquademyAwards pic.twitter.com/Rxnu2aSm0r — Santa Barbara Zoo (@SantaBarbaraZoo) February 22, 2019

Press Association