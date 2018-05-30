News And Finally

Wednesday 30 May 2018

Zoos and aquariums are sharing pictures for World Otter Day and it’s adorable

World Otter Day is a wonderful excuse to fawn over cute animal pictures.

May 30 is World Otter Day (Dan Joling/AP/Press Association Images)
By Emily Chudy, Press Association

May 30 marks World Otter Day, which is a great excuse to look at some adorable animals.

Zoos and aquariums worldwide have been hopping on the bandwagon with cute photos of their aquatic residents and they’re definitely worth looking at.

Here are nine cute pictures and videos of otters to help you celebrate the special day.

1. Monterey Bay Aquarium started an otter Tweet-chain.

2. Vancouver Aquarium supplied this baby.

3. This serious-looking otter lives at London Zoo.

4. This baby is precious.

5. Philadelphia Zoo residents celebrated with an icy cake made of trout.

Happy #WorldOtterDay! Today, our endangered giant river #otters celebrated the occasion with a icy cake complete with...

Posted by Philadelphia Zoo on Wednesday, May 30, 2018

6. Rascal Junior wishes you a great day.

7. This otter spent the day being lazy.

8. Three otters are better than one.

9. Lastly, these playful animals will definitely make you smile.

Happy #WorldOtterDay! Did you know that otters are one of the most playful animals in the world? They love to slide...

Posted by Edinburgh Zoo on Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Spy In The Wild Awww GIF by PBS - Find & Share on GIPHY

Press Association

