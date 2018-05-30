Zoos and aquariums are sharing pictures for World Otter Day and it’s adorable
World Otter Day is a wonderful excuse to fawn over cute animal pictures.
May 30 marks World Otter Day, which is a great excuse to look at some adorable animals.
Zoos and aquariums worldwide have been hopping on the bandwagon with cute photos of their aquatic residents and they’re definitely worth looking at.
Here are nine cute pictures and videos of otters to help you celebrate the special day.
1. Monterey Bay Aquarium started an otter Tweet-chain.
ACHIEVEMENT UNLOCKED!!!! OTTERS! pic.twitter.com/rKCWsZVVoX— Monterey Bay Aquarium (@MontereyAq) May 30, 2018
2. Vancouver Aquarium supplied this baby.
Bask in the cuteness of #WorldOtterDay—who wants to sea more? pic.twitter.com/0ptKaZLyRK— Vancouver Aquarium (@vanaqua) May 30, 2018
3. This serious-looking otter lives at London Zoo.
Happy #WorldOtterDay! ❤️ #cuteanimals pic.twitter.com/N2RbswJV7G— ZSL London Zoo (@zsllondonzoo) May 30, 2018
4. This baby is precious.
#BabyHardy boopin' his way into your heart #WorldOtterDay pic.twitter.com/NzAJrcSEUk— Vancouver Aquarium (@vanaqua) May 30, 2018
5. Philadelphia Zoo residents celebrated with an icy cake made of trout.
Happy #WorldOtterDay! Today, our endangered giant river #otters celebrated the occasion with a icy cake complete with...Posted by Philadelphia Zoo on Wednesday, May 30, 2018
6. Rascal Junior wishes you a great day.
RJ (Rascal Jr.) wishes you a very happy #WorldOtterDay 🎉 pic.twitter.com/vs9jiA1Say— The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) May 30, 2018
7. This otter spent the day being lazy.
8. Three otters are better than one.
What's that you say? It's #WorldOtterDay! ❤️🐾🐾🐾 pic.twitter.com/Ny9lOIpCig— Memphis Zoo (@MemphisZoo) May 30, 2018
9. Lastly, these playful animals will definitely make you smile.
Happy #WorldOtterDay! Did you know that otters are one of the most playful animals in the world? They love to slide...Posted by Edinburgh Zoo on Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Press Association