Friday 11 May 2018

Zoos and aquariums are re-branding their animals and the results are amazing

What would you name your favourite animal, based only on appearance?

Okapis and otters are among the rebranded animals (Zoological Society of London and Nick Ansell/PA)
By Emily Chudy, Press Association

If you could re-brand your favourite animal based on appearance alone, surely it would have a much more exciting name.

Zoos and aquariums have been using the hashtag #RebrandASpecies on Twitter to give hilarious – and realistic – new names to the animals in their exhibits.

Here are a few that you’ll definitely be adopting from now on.

1. Vancouver Aquarium came up with an extremely cute one.

2. Orangutans have a strong new brand.

3. This marsupial got a brand new name.

4. The puffer fish was renamed.

5. Find the Okapi in your nearest coffee shop.

6. Penguins got a great name based on their tuxedo pattern.

7. Tapirs are now branded as a snack.

8. A very fitting name.

9. This one is very suitable indeed.

10. Another name for tapirs, this time for their babies.

11. This monochrome beauty gets a new name.

12. And lastly… this very scientific branding.

Press Association

