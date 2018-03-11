News And Finally

Sunday 11 March 2018

Zoos and aquariums are giving their animals hilarious reviews as #RateASpecies goes viral

Which of these animals would you give five stars to?

(Minnesota Zoo)
By Emily Chudy, Press Association

For all of you animal lovers out there, there’s a new trend on Twitter that you may just fall in love with.

Zoos and aquariums all over the world are joining in #RateASpecies, which sees organisations give hilarious product-style reviews to their animals and fish… and yes, that includes some one-star ratings!

We think all of these gorgeous creatures deserve five stars each, but here are the very best species reviews.

1. Los Angeles Zoo docked points here for strange paper-eating habits.

2. This majestic lion got four stars for excellent sleeping skills.

3. Vancouver Aquarium gave a hilarious review, docking one point for smell.

4. Top-notch “shellfies” get good marks here.

5. Minnesota Zoo gave this lazy red panda four stars.

6. This monkey got an amazing five stars!

7. This fuzzy calf is worthy of a top review.

8. These garden eels received four stars.

