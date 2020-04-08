Zoo Miami shows off rare clouded leopard kittens

The clouded leopards were born in February (Ron Magill/ZooMiami via AP)

A zoo in the US has shown off two baby clouded leopards.

The male and female have been secluded in a den with their mother, Serai, since their February 11 birth so that they could properly bond while avoiding external stress, according to Zoo Miami.

Zookeepers took the kittens on Tuesday to check their development and give them their initial vaccines.

Both offspring appear to be thriving, and the mother continues to be attentive and nursing them on a regular basis, officials said.

“Amid all of the stressful news that we are all dealing with, I hope that this can bring a smile to some of your faces,” the zoo’s communications director, Ron Magill, said.

“Hopefully, once this pandemic has run its course, the public will be able to return to the zoo to personally see these precious new additions.”

Clouded Leopards are highly endangered in their natural forest habitat in Southern China, Taiwan and Malaysia.

Adults usually weigh 30-50lbs (13-23kg).

They have a very long tail with relatively short legs and large paws, which helps them stay in trees.

Their numbers are depleted due to hunting.

