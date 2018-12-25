News And Finally

Tuesday 25 December 2018

Zoo celebrates birth of endangered baby giraffe

The calf was born at Flamingo Land resort just in time for Christmas.

By Press Association Reporter

The birth of a baby giraffe made Christmas extra special at a Yorkshire zoo.

The calf is “already up and about” after being born at Flamingo Land resort during the festive period.

The zoo posted a picture of the new arrival, which is a member of the endangered Rothschild’s giraffe sub-species.

A tweet from the resort’s account read: “A very special Christmas present. Here at Flamingo Land we have had a very special delivery – just in time for Christmas.

“A Rothschild’s #giraffe calf has been born at the park during the festive period and is already up and about. Such a perfect way to celebrate this special day!”

There are only a few hundred Rothschild’s remaining in the wild, the zoo, which is near Malton in North Yorkshire, said.

