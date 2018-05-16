Zoo captures baby elephant making trumpeting noises and it’s surprisingly cute

The video of the little elephant was captured by keeper Alli B, and now has more than 9,500 views.

Posting the footage on Facebook, the zoo said: “In honour of our baby elephant turning two, please enjoy this video of big, bad Ajabu showing a wild duck who’s boss.”

VOLUME UP!: In honor of our baby elephant turning two, please enjoy this video of big, bad Ajabu showing a wild duck who... Posted by Dallas Zoo on Tuesday, May 15, 2018

The birth of the elephant, whose name means “wonder”, was a surprise to his keepers.