Zlatan’s 500th career goal was the most Zlatan thing you’ll ever see

With his LA Galaxy side 3-0 down against Toronto, Zlatan saw fit to drag his side back into the game the only way he seems to know how – with a landmark goal.

And while this was the Swedish striker’s 500th senior goal at club and international level, that wasn’t the only remarkable thing about it.

Unreal. The 36-year-old, who has scored at legendary clubs like Manchester United, Paris St-Germain, Barcelona and Ajax, does have a blackbelt in taekwondo, which goes some way to explaining how he could possibly have pulled off this amazing finish.

Galaxy went on to lose 5-3, but that didn’t stop fans around the world reacting to Zlatan’s latest stunner, with some noting his technical ability for such a big striker.

Beyond the fact that he became a brand in order to make up for his waning skills at a later age, Zlatan has had a ridiculous career. Made the idea that a big man couldn't be technical look as ridiculous as it should have always been. — Zito (@_Zeets) September 16, 2018

Meanwhile others couldn’t help but point out what a fantastic signing the Swede has been for the MLS outfit.

Whatever LA Galaxy paid Zlatan this season was worth it. He has been absolute box office from the moment he stepped on the pitch. — Ted Knutson (@mixedknuts) September 16, 2018

And for fans in England, where Zlatan spent time with Manchester United, such acrobatics won’t be surprising given he did this to the Three Lions not long ago.

The man does not score ordinary goals, whether they’re his first of his 500th.

Press Association