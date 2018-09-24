Zlatan Ibrahimovic wowed by seven-year-old’s US national anthem rendition

Singing might not be the first skill you’d go to Zlatan Ibrahimovic for advice on, but praise from the Swedish footballing legend is high indeed – especially when you’re seven years old.

Singing might not be the first skill you’d go to Zlatan Ibrahimovic for advice on, but praise from the Swedish footballing legend is high indeed – especially when you’re seven years old.

That’s exactly what young Malea Emma enjoyed after her remarkable performance of the US national anthem before LA Galaxy’s home game on Sunday evening.

MUST-WATCH: 7-year-old @MaleaEmma delivers one of the best 🇺🇸 national anthem performances in @StubHubCenter history. pic.twitter.com/SPTY2naMDA — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) September 24, 2018

A smile and a clap from the big man – reflective of the powerful performance.

Emma won a competition run by the Los Angeles club to sing the Star-Spangled Banner before the match, and even got to meet Ibrahimovic after the game.

The 36-year-old followed up on his praise too, retweeting the seven-year-old’s performance after the game.

MVP of the game! https://t.co/eZ2WdQsVN7 — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) September 24, 2018

Which made Emma rather happy.

Emma proved to be a good luck charm for Ibrahimovic, as he scored his 501st career goal, and 18th of the season, to help seal a 3-0 win for Galaxy over the Seattle Sounders.

Galaxy are now seventh in the MLS Western Conference after 30 games.

Press Association