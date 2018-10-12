Yvette Cooper pocket-tweeted and of course husband Ed Balls led the mockery
‘Yvette, you’ve got to stop this pocket-tweeting. Believe me, it can get you into all sorts of trouble…’
An accidental tweet is the modern day version of pocket-dialling, and the latest to fall victim to its misfortune is Labour politician Yvette Cooper.
K— Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) October 11, 2018
The MP for Normanton and Pontefract’s tweet, reading simply “K”, is hapless tweeting in its purest form – and no-one understands that fine art better than her husband Ed Balls.
The former shadow chancellor’s famous first tweet read simply “Ed Balls”, and was enough to have a day named after him – Ed Balls Day.
Naturally then, it was he who lead the charge when it came to mocking his wife’s Twitter woes.
Yvette, you’ve got to stop this pocket-tweeting. Believe me, it can get you into all sorts of trouble... https://t.co/FUNoEFnIk2— Ed Balls (@edballs) October 11, 2018
Yvette Cooper https://t.co/FUNoEFnIk2— Ed Balls (@edballs) October 11, 2018
Here is how nine others interpreted Cooper’s “K”.
1. Whatever will be, will be.
Sera sera?— I'm Spartacus 🛡🗡 #FBPE #WATON (@SPD2212) October 11, 2018
2. Hello?
You called?— Kay Drummond (@KayDrumbo) October 11, 2018
3. Have fun.
Ed Balls: 'Gonna stay out and have a few pints with the lads. Shouldn't be back too much later than planned. https://t.co/lox4nZ1lf4— James Vause (@JPRVause) October 11, 2018
4. Arise Sir Ed.
nighthood for Ed?— I'm Spartacus 🛡🗡 #FBPE #WATON (@SPD2212) October 11, 2018
5. Not Numberwang.
That's Letterwang.— (((Patrick Morrow))) (@FrPatrickMorrow) October 11, 2018
6. A political opportunity.
ancel Brexit? https://t.co/lSiQd7KVMN— Matt Deeply Unhelpful Kelly (@mk1969) October 11, 2018
7. Unenthusiastic but politically motivated.
When someone asks if you want to join the socialist revolution https://t.co/6K1wsRPUpM— Ben Tiplady (@thetipy) October 11, 2018
8. Get Down Tonight.
C and the sunshine band?— Rachel Martin (@RachelVMartin) October 11, 2018
9. Come again?
me when someone asks if i agree with something when i wasn't listening https://t.co/rxegWmxPV9— CONES 💀 (@praisemajus) October 11, 2018
It might not be worthy of an Yvette Cooper Day this time, but as a certain US president will attest, it just goes to show covfefe.
Press Association