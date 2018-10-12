An accidental tweet is the modern day version of pocket-dialling, and the latest to fall victim to its misfortune is Labour politician Yvette Cooper.

Yvette Cooper pocket-tweeted and of course husband Ed Balls led the mockery

K — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) October 11, 2018

The MP for Normanton and Pontefract’s tweet, reading simply “K”, is hapless tweeting in its purest form – and no-one understands that fine art better than her husband Ed Balls.

The former shadow chancellor’s famous first tweet read simply “Ed Balls”, and was enough to have a day named after him – Ed Balls Day.

Naturally then, it was he who lead the charge when it came to mocking his wife’s Twitter woes.

Yvette, you’ve got to stop this pocket-tweeting. Believe me, it can get you into all sorts of trouble... https://t.co/FUNoEFnIk2 — Ed Balls (@edballs) October 11, 2018

Here is how nine others interpreted Cooper’s “K”.

1. Whatever will be, will be.

Sera sera? — I'm Spartacus 🛡🗡 #FBPE #WATON (@SPD2212) October 11, 2018

2. Hello?

You called? — Kay Drummond (@KayDrumbo) October 11, 2018

3. Have fun.

Ed Balls: 'Gonna stay out and have a few pints with the lads. Shouldn't be back too much later than planned. https://t.co/lox4nZ1lf4 — James Vause (@JPRVause) October 11, 2018

4. Arise Sir Ed.

nighthood for Ed? — I'm Spartacus 🛡🗡 #FBPE #WATON (@SPD2212) October 11, 2018

5. Not Numberwang.

6. A political opportunity.

ancel Brexit? https://t.co/lSiQd7KVMN — Matt Deeply Unhelpful Kelly (@mk1969) October 11, 2018

7. Unenthusiastic but politically motivated.

When someone asks if you want to join the socialist revolution https://t.co/6K1wsRPUpM — Ben Tiplady (@thetipy) October 11, 2018

8. Get Down Tonight.

C and the sunshine band? — Rachel Martin (@RachelVMartin) October 11, 2018

9. Come again?

me when someone asks if i agree with something when i wasn't listening https://t.co/rxegWmxPV9 — CONES 💀 (@praisemajus) October 11, 2018

It might not be worthy of an Yvette Cooper Day this time, but as a certain US president will attest, it just goes to show covfefe.

