If ever there was proof that dogs can improve anything, this canine recreation of one of the most popular memes of all time is it.

You’ve not seen anything until you’ve seen the dog version of this famous meme

If you’ve spent any time on the internet in the past two years there’s every chance you’re aware of the distracted boyfriend meme, a stock image showing one man, walking with his girlfriend, noticing another woman.

The image became an instant meme, and so when one dog owner was going through some photos of her day at the dog park, she couldn’t help but notice the resemblance.

Mina, 24, is from Malaysia and works as a makeup artist, as well as being a beauty and lifestyle blogger on Instagram – and she has her eight-month-old Husky/German Shepherd mix Kaya to thank for the picture.

“The Chihuahua is her friend called Cupcake who also frequents the dog park that we go to, and Cupcake is one of the few small dogs that isn’t terrified of bigger dogs so they always play together,” Mina told the Press Association.

“When the picture was taken, Kaya was no longer interested in the Husky beside her and was about to run off to Cupcake.

“As I was editing the picture to post on my dogs’ Instagram, it made me laugh out loud since she looked so evil with her tongue lolling out like that, and it dawned on me that it looked so similar to the meme.”

Unsurprisingly the combination of dogs and one of the most successful memes of all time prompted thousands upon thousands of upvotes on Reddit, with social media users stunned by the likeness.

“I wasn’t expecting it to blow up like it did!” said Mina.

“I think the picture got so popular because people love dogs and memes, so put those two together and the internet will go wild.”

If someone could only get a golden retriever to sing Chocolate Rain we could all be millionaires.

