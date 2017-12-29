A two-year-old is going viral with his adorable response to receiving a banana for Christmas.

You’ve never loved a present like this kid loves his gift of a banana

Mason was spending Christmas with his family in the United States when his uncle Dustin Griffie, 20, decided to test out his reaction to receiving a piece of fruit wrapped up as a gift.

The spontaneous idea was sparked by a family conversation about a video in which a child receives an avocado. “He is so animated and hilarious we thought we would get a good reaction,” said Dustin. “I put the banana in an already opened box and wrapped it up and let him open it.”

I gave my nephew a banana for Christmas. I had avocado levels of success. pic.twitter.com/P7qIOUJw4m — Dustin Griffie (@dustingriffie) December 28, 2017 Dustin filmed the heartwarming moment that Mason opened his “gift” and posted it on Twitter. In the video Mason exclaims, “I got a banana!” and “thank you!” as he stands up to show his gift off to family. The clip has now had over 7.5 million views, going well and truly viral.

As for Mason, apparently he’s always this lovely. “At least one time each time I am with him there is a funny moment like this one that leaves everyone laughing,” said Dustin.

Press Association