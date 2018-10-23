YouTuber Simone Giertz launches Kickstarter for self-improvement calendar

Simone Giertz, YouTuber and creator of “ Sh*tty Robots “, has launched a Kickstarter to fund a self-improvement calendar product.

The Every Day Calendar, made from circuit board, tracks good habits over the span of a year with LED lights.

The user simply touches each day of the calendar when a daily task, such as meditation, is completed, and the calendar will save the person’s progress.

I guess this is the hardware equivalent of a pregnancy announcement photo. But I just launched the Every Day Calendar on @kickstarter. It's a personal gold star system, and it has had a huge impact on my life:https://t.co/a7yFNgDEJi pic.twitter.com/2GAlUoaPPi — Simone Giertz (@SimoneGiertz) October 23, 2018

On the Kickstarter page, Giertz said: “Take it from someone who’s never managed to keep a New Year’s resolution: making commitments is easy. Keeping them is what is hard.

“The Every Day Calendar has a non-volatile memory, so even if it loses power or if your turn it off, it’ll remember what days were lit up. I keep my habits, I get to tap that day to light it up. It’s like getting a gold star sticker, but way less sticky.

“The Every Day Calendar is 0% internet connected, so no apps, WiFi, bluetooth or computer programs are needed to set it up. Just plug it into the wall and you’re ready to go.”

Looks like our friend @SimoneGiertz is on her way to an amazing @kickstarter launch!! Almost double her goal in 1 hour?! 🔥🔥 Huge congrats to Simone and her team ✨😀 plus it's just a beautiful and awesome product ❤️ https://t.co/zdCUbGGfeV — Evan & Katelyn 🅔🅚 (@EvanAndKatelyn) October 23, 2018

The Swedish inventor, who created a video channel for comic robots that don’t always work as expected, has more than one million subscribers on YouTube.

She gained recognition online for her unusual inventions, including an alarm clock that slaps her awake with a mannequin hand.

Though Giertz has created many technological inventions throughout her career, this calendar will be the first of her inventions that is available to buy.

Within seven hours, Giertz’s crowdfunding page had raised more than 170,000 dollars (around £130,000) of its original 35,000 dollar (around £26,000) fundraising goal.

The Every Day Calendar costs 300 dollars (around £230) for Kickstarter backers.

It is estimated that the product will be delivered by December 2019.

Press Association