YouTuber goes viral with rap song professing his love for Derby

An East Midlands YouTuber is hoping to put Derby on the map after his rap song declaring it the “best city in the UK” won thousands of online fans.

The video sees the 25-year-old, who calls himself MashtagBrady, taking in some of Derby’s hottest attractions, including the River Derwent and the Intu shopping centre.

“Get down to Derby where the whole town a party,” he urges.

Other lyrics include the verse: “I can’t even lie man, I love living up in Derby. ‘Cause it’s not like we’re broke, but no we don’t see no Ferrari. Just a small basic town we’re like a white belt in karate.”

Elsewhere he calls Derby the best city in the UK, naming it “the best bit in the middle like the honeycomb in Crunchie”, referring to the Cadbury chocolate bar.

The rapper said the video, which as had 60,000 views on Facebook since it was published on Tuesday, is 80% joke, 20% serious and took him three days to record and edit.

He told the Press Association he initially made the track “thinking it would only really appeal to people in Derby due to the references, but that it would apply to everyone as people love to see videos of where they live, like when you see your hometown on police interceptors and stuff like that”.

Reaction online has been mainly positive, he said, although there are some people who are taking it too seriously.

He said: “As soon as you see the bandana and green-screen strippers that should be a sign that I’m probably not being serious. But if people think it is I have no problem with that, as long as they laugh then I’m happy.”

As well as rapping Derby’s praises, MashtagBrady released a similarly tongue-in-cheek song about Tesco recently.

“My goal is to be able to make a living doing something I love, which is making videos that can make people laugh, whether it’s a song, a sketch, or a vlog,” he said.

