When YouTuber and former Disney actor Jake Paul started trending on social media, the news didn’t have everyone clicking the trending topics.

When YouTuber and former Disney actor Jake Paul started trending on social media, the news didn’t have everyone clicking the trending topics.

YouTube star Jake Paul really ain’t welcome at this chicken wing bar

Regardless of why Paul was creating a buzz, chicken wings restaurant Pluckers had no time for an avalanche of tweets about the 21-year-old.

What followed next was a series of tweets which saw Paul get rinsed by Pluckers, and the chain gets celebrated.

Here’s how it happened.

1. Pluckers noticed Jake Paul was trending.

oh no jake paul is trending. i'm going to pluckers to avoid that nonsense pic.twitter.com/rkfWiB8rUh — Pluckers (@Pluckers) September 11, 2018

2. Jake Paul tried to place his order with the chicken wings bar.

Can I get a 12 piece buffalo wing pls — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 11, 2018

3. Pluckers was unsure what to do.

OMG WHAT DO I DO?? https://t.co/CuOoR2WUO9 — Pluckers (@Pluckers) September 11, 2018

4. Pluckers made the call – and blocked Paul in the process.

Then the chain, which was founded in 1995 by three students from the University of Texas, sat back and watched the carnage unfold.

I honestly spat my coffee, my nose still burns a bit hahahhahaha https://t.co/g8P2A7t4Tw — yah gurl patris🍒 (@paaatrisss) September 12, 2018

@Pluckers just went to #1 in the wing game https://t.co/GecnI9Q5WX — P1 Matt (@Muldeezy) September 12, 2018

This is some big 2018 mood https://t.co/2dyDlZxzdF — 바니럽🐰 #notinthemood (@baniramyeon) September 12, 2018

And enticed new customers.

I know where I'm going for wings if I go to Texas https://t.co/pamsgZPoMs — J# (@rumandsleep) September 12, 2018

Wow me and Court were considering moving to Dallas and I'm thinking this may have sealed the deal https://t.co/AzWpIIW9jE — curly (@skiddoodler) September 12, 2018

Paul was originally trending because YouTuber Shane Dawson has a new docuseries called The Mind Of Jake Paul coming out soon, and dropped a teaser trailer.

The Mind of Jake Paul

9.25.18 pic.twitter.com/FarIAYzTbJ — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) September 11, 2018

Don’t think it’ll be screened in Pluckers.

Press Association