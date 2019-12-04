YouTube reveals most-watched videos of 2019

Liverpool’s Uefa Champions League defeat of Barcelona was the most popular video on YouTube for UK users in 2019, the video-sharing platform has revealed.

Liverpool’s Uefa Champions League defeat of Barcelona was the most popular video on YouTube for UK users in 2019, the video-sharing platform has revealed.

This year’s top-trending videos feature a mix of sporting moments, as well as a feud between YouTubers, and TV highlights from The Late Late Show with James Corden and Britain’s Got Talent.

Best bits of the 4-0 Liverpool-Barcelona game, posted by BT Sport, has attracted more than 9.8 million views globally since being posted in May.

Make-up and beauty YouTube personality James Charles came second with his No More Lies video, a response to fellow YouTuber Tati Westbrook.

Liverpool vs Barcelona (4-0), Uefa Champions League Highlights, BT Sport No More Lies, James Charles Sidemen Tinder In Real Life 2, Sidemen Conspiracy Theories with Shane Dawson, Shane The Most Unbelievable Scenes In Football History?!, Leeds Let Villa Score After Controversial Goal!, Sky Sports Football Make This Video The Most Liked Video On Youtube, MrBeast The David Beckham Statue Prank, The Late Late Show with James Corden Comedian Kojo Gets Simon's Golden Buzzer, Auditions, BGT 2019, Britain’s Got Talent Ending It All, KSI Gordon Ramsay Savagely Critiques Spicy Wings, Hot Ones First We Feast

In the music-only category for the UK, British rapper Stormzy’s music video for Vossi Bop takes the top spot, with Sam Smith, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande also among the highest-trending.

Meanwhile, Strictly Come Dancing’s Dianne Buswell has been named the number one breakout creator, based on UK subscribers.

Stormzy - Vossi Bop Sam Smith, Normani - Dancing With A Stranger Billie Eilish - Bad Guy Ariana Grande - 7 Rings Lil Nas X - Old Town Road (Remix) Wiley, Sean Paul, Stefflon Don - Boasty Mist - So High Calvin Harris, Rag'n'Bone Man - Giant Ed Sheeran - Take Me Back To London (Sir Spyro Remix) Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello - Señorita

Roya Zeitoune, head of YouTube trending, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), told the PA news agency: “I think the standout feature of this year’s lists is variety.

“There’s a really interesting mix of established YouTube creators, such as Sidemen, James Charles and Hot Ones, as well as traditional media who are developing content that’s perfectly suited for the platform – for example, Sky Sports highlights packages edited specifically for YouTube or viral content from the likes of James Corden.”

PA Media