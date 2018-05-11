Your heart will be in your mouth as you watch this police officer save a baby

Independent.ie

A police officer in Florida has been praised by his bosses and the public after rushing a baby to hospital in his squad car.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/your-heart-will-be-in-your-mouth-as-you-watch-this-police-officer-save-a-baby-36896370.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36896368.ece/a7146/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_5e518151-0f9a-4508-87d7-361a76e5dd6e_1