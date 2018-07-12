News And Finally

Thursday 12 July 2018

Young people are sharing their woes with new #StrugglesOfAMillennial hashtag

From the hilarious to the bleak, this hashtag has it all.

Millennials are documenting their struggle with a Twitter hashtag. (santypan/Getty Images)
By Emily Chudy, Press Association

From finding jobs to saving for houses, there are plenty of struggles that millennials face these days.

The hashtag #StrugglesOfAMillennial has taken off on Twitter. People have used it to make jokes and share the woes of being part of the younger generation.

Here are 11 of the best Tweets from the relatable hashtag.

Andre Braugher Millennials GIF by Brooklyn Nine-Nine - Find & Share on GIPHY

1. Language is an issue

2. The true millennial struggle

IFC GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. The worst thing to see on a job application

4. Texting etiquette

Heben Nigatu Wtf GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. “I can’t even!”

6. 1990s children will understand

7. Putting your meal on Instagram can be a struggle

8. Trying to go vegan is difficult

Comedy Central Vegan GIF by Broad City - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Unnecessary Netflix warnings

10. The struggle is real

Season 2 Crying GIF by Queer Eye - Find & Share on GIPHY

11. Lastly, as this person points out, millennials aren’t that young anymore!

