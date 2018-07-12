From finding jobs to saving for houses, there are plenty of struggles that millennials face these days.

Young people are sharing their woes with new #StrugglesOfAMillennial hashtag

The hashtag #StrugglesOfAMillennial has taken off on Twitter. People have used it to make jokes and share the woes of being part of the younger generation.

Here are 11 of the best Tweets from the relatable hashtag.

1. Language is an issue

#StrugglesOfAMillennial tryna not use “like,” in like every sentence. — jazz (@jaskiratweets) July 10, 2018

2. The true millennial struggle

What do you mean there's no WiFi in here? — Mia Cortesse (@Miacortesse) July 10, 2018

3. The worst thing to see on a job application

4. Texting etiquette

I forgot to put an emoji at the end of my message and I think now they hate me. — Mia Cortesse (@Miacortesse) July 10, 2018

5. “I can’t even!”

Trying to "even" . Cause usually I can't — Jeremy (@dethbycofee) July 10, 2018

6. 1990s children will understand

Being an older millennial trying to explain to a younger millennial why you couldn't use the internet and the house phone at the same time when you were their age. #StrugglesOfAMillennial — KnowledgeVoyage (@KnowledgeVoyage) July 10, 2018

7. Putting your meal on Instagram can be a struggle

Poor restaurant lighting making it difficult to get a good photo of your meal — Barry Colthorpe (@BarryColthorpe) July 10, 2018

8. Trying to go vegan is difficult

Being Vegan is hip, but damn I want a turkey sandwich.#StrugglesOfAMillennial — Clark 💯% Awesome (@clark_gasm) July 10, 2018

9. Unnecessary Netflix warnings

Yes Netflix, of course I'm still watching 😑😑 #StrugglesOfAMillennial — Rachel (@bachelruckley) July 10, 2018

10. The struggle is real

#StrugglesOfAMillennial my phone charger doesn't reach my bed! — Mia Cortesse (@Miacortesse) July 10, 2018

11. Lastly, as this person points out, millennials aren’t that young anymore!

Constantly being categorized as a child when really you’re 30, married, have a career and a home 🤷🏻‍♀️ #StrugglesOfAMillennial — Ericka (@ericka_HD) July 10, 2018

Press Association