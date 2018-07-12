Young people are sharing their woes with new #StrugglesOfAMillennial hashtag
From the hilarious to the bleak, this hashtag has it all.
From finding jobs to saving for houses, there are plenty of struggles that millennials face these days.
The hashtag #StrugglesOfAMillennial has taken off on Twitter. People have used it to make jokes and share the woes of being part of the younger generation.
Here are 11 of the best Tweets from the relatable hashtag.
1. Language is an issue
#StrugglesOfAMillennial tryna not use “like,” in like every sentence.— jazz (@jaskiratweets) July 10, 2018
2. The true millennial struggle
#StrugglesOfAMillennial— Mia Cortesse (@Miacortesse) July 10, 2018
What do you mean there's no WiFi in here?
3. The worst thing to see on a job application
“Bachelor’s required, Master’s preferred. Starting at $15 (no benefits)” #StrugglesOfAMillennial— Janet 💁🏻♀️ (@JolieJanet) July 10, 2018
4. Texting etiquette
#StrugglesOfAMillennial— Mia Cortesse (@Miacortesse) July 10, 2018
I forgot to put an emoji at the end of my message and I think now they hate me.
5. “I can’t even!”
#StrugglesOfAMillennial— Jeremy (@dethbycofee) July 10, 2018
Trying to "even" . Cause usually I can't
6. 1990s children will understand
Being an older millennial trying to explain to a younger millennial why you couldn't use the internet and the house phone at the same time when you were their age. #StrugglesOfAMillennial— KnowledgeVoyage (@KnowledgeVoyage) July 10, 2018
7. Putting your meal on Instagram can be a struggle
#StrugglesOfAMillennial— Barry Colthorpe (@BarryColthorpe) July 10, 2018
Poor restaurant lighting making it difficult to get a good photo of your meal
8. Trying to go vegan is difficult
Being Vegan is hip, but damn I want a turkey sandwich.#StrugglesOfAMillennial— Clark 💯% Awesome (@clark_gasm) July 10, 2018
9. Unnecessary Netflix warnings
Yes Netflix, of course I'm still watching 😑😑 #StrugglesOfAMillennial— Rachel (@bachelruckley) July 10, 2018
10. The struggle is real
#StrugglesOfAMillennial my phone charger doesn't reach my bed!— Mia Cortesse (@Miacortesse) July 10, 2018
11. Lastly, as this person points out, millennials aren’t that young anymore!
Constantly being categorized as a child when really you’re 30, married, have a career and a home 🤷🏻♀️ #StrugglesOfAMillennial— Ericka (@ericka_HD) July 10, 2018
Press Association