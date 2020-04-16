Young British Muslims to lead prayer for NHS and key workers

Young Muslims in the UK are calling on people of all faiths to join them in a prayer for the NHS and other key workers on Thursday evening.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA) – a UK Muslim youth group – will lead more than 6,000 people at 7pm in a moment of reflection.

Others are being encouraged to join in using the hashtag #PrayForHeroes to show appreciation for the NHS, fire and police services, voluntary workers and more.

“Literally everybody that’s out there that you can think of that is pulling together, rallying with the nation, this goes out to them,” said Yousaf Aftab, of the AMYA.

“When we look back at this day today and down the line, when generations ask us, we will reflect on this to say how we were, as a nation, able to get past this.

“I know it’s challenging but we have to be optimistic that we will get through this.”

The AMYA has so far helped assist 600 NHS staff with food and PPE, among other recent campaigns.

