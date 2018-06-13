News And Finally

Wednesday 13 June 2018

You’ll never view caterpillars in the same way after what they did to this tree

The giant web structure resembled something out of a horror film.

A tree covered in caterpillars in Yorkshire – (@KiloSierra1728/Twitter)
By Max McLean, Press Association

When you think of caterpillars, you might well picture one very hungry one – but what you probably don’t picture is a mass of webs.

That’s what Pc Rich Sutcliffe was faced with however when he stumbled across this rather caterpillar-infested tree in North Yorkshire, over which the creatures had formed a vast web.

“I’ve seen some mysterious sights at work but this took me by surprise today. The entire tree ‘moving’ with caterpillars” Sutcliffe wrote on Twitter.

The caterpillars apparently form a protective web over the tree on which they are feeding to protect themselves, sometimes in their thousands.

So there you go – it’s not just spiders and millennials surfing the web these days.

Press Association

