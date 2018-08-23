A tiny bat who got tangled in some netting is set to be released back into the wild after being nursed back to health.

You’ll never see anything more cute as this brown long-eared bat being nursed

The brown long-eared bat was rescued and given to Amy Schwartz for care, who posted a video of the mammal on Twitter.

“He spent a weekend caught in netting but seems to be mostly ok, just a little thin,” she wrote on the social media site.

Schwartz, a trained bat carer and a PhD researcher working for Project Splatter – which looks at the effects of roads on wildlife, has been feeding it water and wax worms.

The bat is expected to be released today.

Whisper a gentle hello to this brown long-eared bat. He spent a weekend caught in netting but seems to be mostly ok, just a little thin. pic.twitter.com/KrUECMrkvE — Amy Schwartz (@lizardschwartz) August 21, 2018

Brown long-eared bats have tiny bodies that measure 3-5cm but have a much larger wingspan, which is 20-30cm long.

The species is protected in the UK under the Wildlife and Countryside Act, 1981.

Weighing between 6-12 grams, the average lifespan of an adult bat is around five years.

Press Association