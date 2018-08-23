You’ll never see anything more cute as this brown long-eared bat being nursed
The creature is being released into the wild after being nursed back to health.
A tiny bat who got tangled in some netting is set to be released back into the wild after being nursed back to health.
The brown long-eared bat was rescued and given to Amy Schwartz for care, who posted a video of the mammal on Twitter.
“He spent a weekend caught in netting but seems to be mostly ok, just a little thin,” she wrote on the social media site.
Schwartz, a trained bat carer and a PhD researcher working for Project Splatter – which looks at the effects of roads on wildlife, has been feeding it water and wax worms.
The bat is expected to be released today.
Whisper a gentle hello to this brown long-eared bat. He spent a weekend caught in netting but seems to be mostly ok, just a little thin. pic.twitter.com/KrUECMrkvE— Amy Schwartz (@lizardschwartz) August 21, 2018
Brown long-eared bats have tiny bodies that measure 3-5cm but have a much larger wingspan, which is 20-30cm long.
The species is protected in the UK under the Wildlife and Countryside Act, 1981.
Weighing between 6-12 grams, the average lifespan of an adult bat is around five years.
Press Association